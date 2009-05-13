DNDN has strong support at 19.

Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Dr. Haddad, MD, MBA, CMT graduated from San Jose State University in 1991 with a double major in Nutritional Science and Psychology. Thereafter, Dr. Haddad attended UCSF Medical School from 1992 to 1996. From 1999 through 2004, Dr. Haddad completed a residency program in orthopedic surgery at San Francisco General Hospital, an affiliate of UCSF. Also, at San Francisco General Hospital, Dr. Haddad completed a fellowship program on Adult Reconstructive Joint Surgery from 2004 to 2005. Currently Dr. Haddad is in private practice at San Jose Orthopedic Medical Group, and is also on affiliated with the following hospitals: San Francisco General Hospital, Highland Hospital, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and Roseville Sutter Hospital. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Haddad is active in research clinical trials; he has published numerous papers on the phenomena of pulsed electromagnetic field stimulation. Currently, he is conducting prospective trials on a large population study involving the safety and efficacy of electromagnetics on patients inflicted with osteoarthritis of the hip. Aside from Medicine, Dr. Haddad has also been involved in the financial markets as a hedge fund manager for the past 11 years. He has Series 7, 6, 63, and 64. Dr. Haddad also has the CMT designation. He has managed portfolio funds for several US brokerage firms and universtity endowments. Dr. Haddad is in the process of launching an independent hedge fund that will incorporate a quantitative trading approach of equities coupled with a complex option strategy as a form of hedge.