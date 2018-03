Bought Shares at 12.88, and wrote July strike 11 calls at 2.35/contract. Not only only i have an intrinsic time value of .48/share till july option expiration, but a downside hedge to 10.53/share. Remember, 11.30 was a solid 6-month support for M. The weekly support stands atr 12.66. A close above 12.66 will be a compelling ground to challenge 14.10