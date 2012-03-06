Where Do We Go From Here

The following is an excerpt from today's mid-day report from All About Trends, who teach traders how to achieve consistent gains through stock selection and daily trading education. As a premium member for $15/month (50% the regular price) you can expect to receive daily trade ideas and market analysis, along with a concise trading plan for each trade idea.

Busy morning around here as you've seen. This morning we stepped up to the plate on a few things in the face of fear while at the same time using that strength on the short side to do a little housekeeping and redeploy some assets elsewhere.

In the super short term we've really knocked the indicators into the gutter and if you are a buy the dips in issues that are pulling back to support levels or the 50 day averages this is what you are doing today. Are they going to work out? Nobody knows but that shouldn't be anything new as we all already know that. For the day? We could be done or near done to the downside so some sort of relief bounce would not be out of line here over the next day or so. Heck a two-day bounce would be fine by us all right up to prior resistance levels in the short term indexes.

12,900 could now be a short term overhead supply and resistance level so let's see what happens when and if we get there.

As for the SPX? watch that 1360 level as it too could now become a resistance level in micro term.

See the lows today? We hit them, it bounced and right into the lunch time crowd retested the lows and has since pulled away from it. We'll see as it's all about the close and AAPL of course.

For today? We did some major repositioning and we'll continue to look for opportunities all one step at a time.