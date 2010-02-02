February 2, 2010

GROUNDHOG DAY... AGAIN

Stocks rose on better pending home sales data (up 1% vs down 17% previously) and homebuilders reported better earnings courtesy of tax benefits and the $8K home buyers’ credit. Further, analysts were busy upgrading companies like Alcoa and Exxon. The latter always get the benefit of the previous close to mark their cost vs the opening price like most of us commoners.