BULLS CHARGE PAST BERNANKE

February 19, 2010

The discount rate hike caused some knee-jerk selling in stocks, commodities and currencies. But, the Fed’s actions were spun as good news since it demonstrated strength in the economy. Or, when you’re in charge—charge.

There was significant action away from stocks in dollar and commodity market reversals. And, those caught my eye especially. The euro fell below 135 briefly but then rallied up above 136 by the close. Oil and gold were lower earlier but they also rallied.