USD Should Have Peaked, Fed Rate Hike Has Already Been Priced In.

I like to keep things short. So here's how I derived USD peak:

Potential Head and Shoulders pattern in dollar index. Across different instruments priced in USD, they have seen almost relentless fall. I would like to think that there is weariness already (shown in the slowing decline and a few products not falling to new low). Usually after a rate hike, price reversed (yes, in reality, the effects are opposite). 3 months T-bills yield has already peaked, meaning that the Fed is still behind the curve and they are going to catch up by raising rates which ironically will cause USD to sell off. Yes, I know it is not theorectically valid but empirically it is (those economists who are still hiding behind their sacred theories should open their eyes and see the evidence). Other minor reasons that I am lazy to say or prove.

As it is, that means I will have to declare that Gold price has already reached bottom (yes, I know that during Asian hours it broke $1200).

That also means that Nikkei will peak before FOMC.

What else?

Keep it short and simple. Sorry, no charts today for I am too lazy to snip them.