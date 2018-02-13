Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Silver: Elliott Wave Counts 13th Feb 2018
|Includes: DSLV, GPL, iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)
Summary
Silver has clearly finished a 5-waves down to form the first wave of a higher degree.
We are in corrective wave 2 now. Be aware that wave 2 can sometimes move to the beginning of wave 1 and yet not break any EW rules.
The suggestion is to wait for the waves to form more clearly first before taking a SHORT position.