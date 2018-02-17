Feb '18: Explaining The Market Turbulence + What To Buy Now

Just as we were enjoying one of the longest bullish streaks without a 3/5% pullback; it struck us, right in the face. Markets corrected 10% in a matter of 2 weeks. Volatility spiked - XIV went bust (yes, without a nuke strike or asteroid threat). What happened? Did the world change? Should you sell while you can, or pile up on the stocks you like? Should you re-position your holdings, and how? I've recorded a couple videos to answer these exact questions, and here are the links:
Video 1: Explaining the market turbulence.
Feb '18: Explaining the stock market turbulence
Video 2: 9 companies I'm recommending to buy right now.
9 Stocks to Buy in February 2018
Summary of recommendations (and price recommended at):
3 Income plays: Intel (43), Johnson & Johnson (128), Comcast (38).
3 Growth plays: Celgene (93), Regeneron (330), Facebook (175).
3 Bonus: Apple (163), Lockheed Martin (345), Avago (233).
If you'd like me to go in detail about anything covered in this article, or individual companies, do mention in comments. Also share your thoughts (for/against) towards any of these.
Will also be glad to know your preference on what you'd like me to write next on. Happy Investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, REGN, AVGO, INTC, JNJ, CMCSA, FB, AAPL, LMT.
Additional disclosure: I may not update which stocks I switch out of, unless asked specifically about my positioning.