MEET Group Inc. (MEET) Value Trap Or Misunderstood Growth Stock ?

February 5, 2018 By Senior Analyst

ACTION CALLS / Buy

Top Play (MICRO CAP GARP SCREEN)

Meet Group Inc. (MEET) recent price $2.67

12 Mo PT = $4.00

MEET data by YCharts

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com, Tagg.com Websites. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc.

Growth via consolidation:

By consolidating the fragmented mobile meeting sector through strategic acquisitions, leveraging economies and innovation to drive growth. On October 3, 2016 MEET completed its acquisition of Skout, Inc. (“Skout”), and on April 3, 2017 completed its acquisition of Ifwe Inc. rebranded Tagg, both of which owned leading global mobile networks for meeting new people. On October 19, 2017, MEET completed its acquisition of Lovoo GmbH (“Lovoo”) to expand its global footprint, increase its scale and profitability, and diversify its business model by adding expertise in subscription and in-app purchasing.

The Meet Group’s platforms monetize through advertising, in-app purchases, and paid subscriptions. The Company offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in different formats and in different locations. MEET can offer significant scale to our advertising partners, with hundreds of millions of daily impressions across its active and growing global user base, and sophisticated data science for highly effective hyper-targeting.

Attractive Relative Valuation to Peer group based on 2018 estimates:

MEET Peers

LTM 5-Feb-18 NTM 5-Feb-18 NTM

PE 13.19 6.58 25.83

EV/EBITDA 6.12 4.72 14.79

Div Yield — — 0.00%

EV/Sales 1.47 1.17 6.28

P/CF 5.92 — 21.85

P/B 0.76 — 5.45

MEET has attractive expected revenue growth expectations

FY Dec-18 REV FY Dec-19 REV 133.13 146.25

EPS growth expected

0.36 0.40

Institutional investors:

Luxor Group, an activist hedge fund based in NYC with $1.8 billion in assets under management, has taken a 2.2m share position recently.

Price Target:

Based on multi-factor approach; due to expected MEET’s eps growth momentum, discount valuation to peers, and new institutional investor ownership, MEET should be afforded at 10x on 2018 eps.

Thus, we see fair value at $4.00

Singular Staff