Adding Short/Medium Maturity Income Issues To Site

We have added a page which we call the Short/Medium Maturity Income Issues page. This is an important page to us because this is where we spend our time. It is where we invest–for the most part.

This page includes term preferreds and baby bonds maturing within a 10 year time frame. The closer the maturity date the less volatility the issue should exhibit. It should be noted that companies with financial issues, such as the REIT RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) the baby bonds will trade based on the financial fortunes of the company.

The majority of what we own personally are issues that are contained on this page.