Why Did You Report My Post/Why Haven't You Responded To My Comment?

Why Did You Report My Post?

SA has strict guidelines regarding comments, because they don't want the forums to devolve into the Yahoo stock message board.

The most common reasons your post gets reported as abusive are if it is:

1) A personal attack

Ex. - "anyone who puts himself out there claiming what you do has a seriously deficient education and/or a learning disability."

2) Blanket dismissal of ideas

Ex. - "I read and reread this article and came to two conclusions. 1. I need to buy more JNJ. And 2. I will never follow the advise of the author, Larry Meyers. Good night."

3) Allegation of bad faith

Ex. - "You're just posting an inflammatory headline to promote page views and your website".

It is also my policy that, once you breach guidelines and are reported, you should not expect a reply to subsequent comments. I don't respond to people whose first act is to deliver an insult.

If you want your comment to be taken seriously by the entire SA community, and by me, then it should directly address the thesis of the article. We can have a vibrant discussion that elevates the entire website.

Why Haven't You Responded to My Comment?

All comments are read, but unfortunately my time is extremely limited. Generally, everything I have to say on a topic is in the article.

Comments that generally receive top priority for replies are those that 1) challenge my thesis in a thoughtful manner, with logical argumentation, and evidence to support the counter-thesis, and 2) are written by someone who provides their real name, not an anonymous screen name or avatar.

I'm man enough to put myself out there under my real name. You should be, too.