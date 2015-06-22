4 Of My Weekly Trade Ideas Based Off Technical Analysis

My four trade ideas:

- Buy INTX @ $3.00

- Sell VRTS @ $140.00

- Buy PGH @ $2.50

- Sell WAC @ 23.00

- Approaching the bottom of the descending channel

- RSI shows oversold

- MACD lower than zero, looking for a MACD reversal back north

- Looking for PPS to bounce off channel support and go back into the $3.40 range, a 15% move

- Broke above descending channel

- RSI above 70

- MACD higher than zero, lines about to cross back over

- Looking for PPS to retrace back into the $130 range, a 7% move

- Currently trading at its multiple bottom support levels

- Looking for PPS to bounce off support levels and go back into the $3.00 range, a 20% move

- Currently trading at its multiple top resistance levels

- Looking for PPS to hit off resistance levels and go back into the $20.00 range, a 13% move