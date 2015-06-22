4 Of My Weekly Trade Ideas Based Off Technical Analysis

My four trade ideas:
- Buy INTX @ $3.00
- Sell VRTS @ $140.00
- Buy PGH @ $2.50
- Sell WAC @ 23.00
- Approaching the bottom of the descending channel
- RSI shows oversold
- MACD lower than zero, looking for a MACD reversal back north
- Looking for PPS to bounce off channel support and go back into the $3.40 range, a 15% move
- Broke above descending channel
- RSI above 70
- MACD higher than zero, lines about to cross back over
- Looking for PPS to retrace back into the $130 range, a 7% move
- Currently trading at its multiple bottom support levels
- Looking for PPS to bounce off support levels and go back into the $3.00 range, a 20% move
- Currently trading at its multiple top resistance levels
- Looking for PPS to hit off resistance levels and go back into the $20.00 range, a 13% move
