1,074 Pips In 4 Trades!

Just this past week, my mother-in-law asked me how I got interested in the financial markets.

I told her that as a kid I enjoyed solving things. For instance, I worked at the Rubik's Cube until I could solve it in 30 seconds. I refused to give up until I'd cracked the code.

Later, in my early twenties, I turned on CNBC and saw the stock ticker scrolling from left to right at the bottom of the screen. I thought, "If someone could tell where a stock was going next, they'd be able to crack the code and make serious money."

I've been hooked ever since…

In fact, I've made a career out of learning how to play a mental chess game with the markets… learning how to win and profit. Occasionally, I stop and step back. Assess. See what profits I've made. And what mistakes. After all, that's how I know what to do more of… or what to do differently.

So today, let's look at several gems I've uncovered for you in Currency Capitalist Premium so far this year…

Of the various trades I've recommended with you over the last few months, just four have handed you over 1,000 pips of profit potential!

I sent you details about the first trade on May 10th. In the article, I discussed a triangle chart pattern I'd spotted on the GBP/JPY daily chart. Here it is again…

400 Pip Run As The Triangle Broke Out

I emailed you while the triangle was still forming so you'd have enough time to make the trade. Shortly thereafter, the triangle broke out to the downside and had a 400 pip run. That's huge… especially considering it took just eight days to unfold.

I sent you details about a second trade just eight days later, on May 18. In the video I showed you an upcoming weekly doji candle breakout on CAD/JPY. If you'd made the trade, just five days later you'd have enjoyed a 184 pip.

Next, on June 7th, I taught you how to use Heiken Ashi charts. I issued a trade that gained over 270 pips in just eight days. Here's what happened…

Heiken Ashi Candles Tipped Us Off To A 270 Pip Run…

AUD/CAD had just broken its downtrend and was forming some blue Heiken Ashi candles when I issued the buy recommendation. Every Heiken Ashi candle thereafter was an "up" candle, handing us a huge, steady profit.

Just four days later, on June 11, I emailed to tell you about the Hull Moving Average. I told you about Mr. Hull's preferred 16-week moving average and how that was the equivalent to the 80-period hull moving average on the daily chart. Then, to put the theory to the test, I pointed to the AUD/CHF pair, which was making the switch from the red hull moving average (noting a downtrend) into a green hull moving average (noting a new uptrend). Accordingly, I recommended you buy that pair.

Just seven short days later, the pair was already up 220 pips. Check it out below…

AUD/CHF Soars After The Hull Moving Average Says "Buy"

All totaled, these four trades have given you the opportunity to reap 1,074 pip gains in under two months. Next week, I'll show you some strategies I've put together to help you make even more money, in high- AND low-volatility markets. It will become your blueprint for successful investing.