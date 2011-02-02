Happy Groundhog Day from my favorite contemporary humorist/artist. - Ilene

PuNXaTaWDRY BeN: BaNZai7 EyEWiTNeSS RePoRT ( JaCKaSS ISLaND)

Courtesy of William Banzai7

BANZAI7 NEWS, Jackass Island USA--Once again the world famous hedge hog Punxatawdry Ben came out of his Jackass Island printing bunker and failed to see the shadow banks.

According to Punxatawdry Ben's trainer Lloyd Blankenfein, this can be interpreted to mean that cash strapped Wall Street bankstas and fat cats can happily look forward to many more ink filled printing rounds of quantitative schtupping in 2011.

"May the Farce Be With You..."--Punxatawdry Ben