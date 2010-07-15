Alpha-Sabrient Reversal Alerts
Sabrient gives FUQI a strong buy rating, and Alpha-Sabrient Reversal Alerts is taking a long position today. - Ilene
At Thursday's open (July 15), enter the following trade:
- FUQI – Buy to open a long trade
The Alpha-Sabrient Reversal System produces entry/exit signals for the 18 stocks in the Sabrient Top Stock Picks for 2010.
- Trading alerts are emailed only when they occur, which means you may go several days without any alerts.
- You will receive the alerts after the market close for execution at the next market open.
- As a new subscriber, you should ignore the open positions and start your trading with the first entry alert that you receive.
- A portfolio update will be emailed during the weekend, giving you the open positions and previous trades.
Sabrient's FUQI Report:
Excerpt:
Fuqi International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, promoting, and selling precious metal jewelry in the People's Republic of China.
Earnings and Revenue Update: For the quarter ended September 30, 2009, Fuqi International Inc reported earnings of $18.8 million or $0.73 per share compared with $9.9 million or $0.45 per share for the prior quarter and $6.5 million or $0.31 per share for the same quarter one year ago. Revenues were $127.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2009 compared with $100.8 million for the prior quarter and $93.7 million for the same quarter one year ago. Last twelve months' earnings were $2.11 per share compared with $1.23 per share a year ago. Last twelve months' revenues were $466.9 million compared with $293.2 million a year ago.
Sabrient Analysis
Sabrient rates FUQI a Strong Buy for its superior value and growth profiles, which indicates a stock that should outperform the market.
• Value: Sabrient rates FUQI as one of the strongest value stocks in the market with a Sabrient Value Score of 99.7. At its current price, FUQI offers excellent value based on last year's results and projected earnings. This makes the stock a prime candidate for the value-minded investor.
• Growth: FUQI has a Sabrient Growth Score of 81.6.
• Momentum: FUQI scores 64.1 for the Sabrient Momentum Score, which is a composite measure of price, earnings and group momentum.
• Timeliness: FUQI has a Sabrient Timeliness Score of 4.3. This measures technical strength based on short-term and long-term price performance and long-term group strength.
Disclosure: none