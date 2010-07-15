Sabrient gives FUQI a strong buy rating, and Alpha-Sabrient Reversal Alerts is taking a long position today. - Ilene



At Thursday's open (July 15), enter the following trade:

Fuqi International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, promoting, and selling precious metal jewelry in the People's Republic of China.



Earnings and Revenue Update: For the quarter ended September 30, 2009, Fuqi International Inc reported earnings of $18.8 million or $0.73 per share compared with $9.9 million or $0.45 per share for the prior quarter and $6.5 million or $0.31 per share for the same quarter one year ago. Revenues were $127.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2009 compared with $100.8 million for the prior quarter and $93.7 million for the same quarter one year ago. Last twelve months' earnings were $2.11 per share compared with $1.23 per share a year ago. Last twelve months' revenues were $466.9 million compared with $293.2 million a year ago.

Sabrient Analysis

Sabrient rates FUQI a Strong Buy for its superior value and growth profiles, which indicates a stock that should outperform the market.



• Value: Sabrient rates FUQI as one of the strongest value stocks in the market with a Sabrient Value Score of 99.7. At its current price, FUQI offers excellent value based on last year's results and projected earnings. This makes the stock a prime candidate for the value-minded investor.

• Growth: FUQI has a Sabrient Growth Score of 81.6.



• Momentum: FUQI scores 64.1 for the Sabrient Momentum Score, which is a composite measure of price, earnings and group momentum.

• Timeliness: FUQI has a Sabrient Timeliness Score of 4.3. This measures technical strength based on short-term and long-term price performance and long-term group strength.