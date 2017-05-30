Adding Eastside Distilling (ESDI) $2.00 To Watch List.

New Management Team, New Results.

A new and opportunistic management team is quickly bringing both new and impressive results to Eastside Distilling (ESDI), a producer of award-winning master crafted spirits. While previous management (since 2008) excelled at creating some of the best-tasting spirits made from natural ingredients (Bourbon, Whiskey, Vodka, Rum), guided by Mel Heim - the first female Master Distiller in craft distillery west of the Mississippi - Wall Street quickly lost patience with meandering results and the common share price, as the above chart clearly depicts, paid the penalty.

Yes, craft distilling is a fun and fast growing business. In 2016 craft distillers grew to 1,315 and grabbed a $2.4 billion share of $72 billion spirits pie in the U.S. market. And yes this market where breakout brands can create staggering results (Fireball grew from $1 million to $160 million in three years).

However Wall Street demands results and new management in a few short months, is proving that it is wasting no time in transforming Eastside, into a leaner and more competitive company that should appeal to Wall Street demands. The opportunity, both short and long term, is impressive for investors early to recognize the change.