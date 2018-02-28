Adding MGT Capital (MGTI) To Blockchain Stock Review.

Ranks as one of the largest U.S. based Bitcoin miners.

It's been a struggle for the share price, since the peak in Bitcoin.

But the share price looks more interesting from the date it became apparent that the company had true desires to pivot from previous endeavors.

1 YEAR CHART

We are adding it to the Blockchain Stock Review Watchlist @ $2.05 and we will update both here and at the Blockchain Investor Wire website, which will hopefully be up and running (1st version) tomorrow.

Pesky lawsuit dismissed today - which can tend to keep some potential investors (like us) on the sidelines.

Class Action Suit is Dismissed With Prejudice by Federal Court

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (MGTI) announced the dismissal of the pending federal securities class action lawsuit alleging Company violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yesterday, the Honorable Naomi Reice Buchwald, United States District Judge, Southern District of New York, entered an Order granting MGT's Motion to Dismiss in its entirety. Further, this dismissal was granted with prejudice, meaning plaintiffs may not amend the complaint. In summary, the Court found no reason to rule that the Company or any of its Officers misled stockholders with material misrepresentation or omission relating to events in 2016.

"Notwithstanding the distraction, as well as the waste of time, effort and financial resources to defend this baseless litigation, it is reassuring that common-sense justice can still prevail," stated Robert Ladd, President and Chief Executive Officer of MGT.

About MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

With facilities in northern Sweden and WA state, MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (MGTI) ranks as one of the largest U.S. based Bitcoin miners. Further, the Company continues to execute on an expansion model to grow its crypto assets materially.

The Company also owns a portfolio of cybersecurity technologies, including the Company's first product, Sentinel, an enterprise-class network intrusion detector which was released in October 2017. The Company also owns the intellectual property associated with developing and marketing a mobile phone with extensive privacy and anti-hacking features. The cybersecurity products were guided by John McAfee, the Company's former Chief Cybersecurity Visionary. MGT is presently evaluating various alternatives for its cybersecurity business.

For more information on the Company, please visit: http://www.mgtci.com

Big picture disclaimer. All Crypto related ideas are currently subject to a Black Swan related event with regards to Tether. Please understand the risks by researching via Google using 'Tether Scam' or 'Bitfinex'ed' before committing risk capital.

Like with VC investing, invest only with money you're sure to lose. Note how this is differently worded than 'can afford to lose.' In VC investing nine losers are often expected to be made up by one huge winner.