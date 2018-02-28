Adding Verifyme, Inc. (VRME) $0.25 To Blockchain Stock Review Watchlist.

Under, Under Radar - Though Not Ours.

Lordy, Lordy - don't think we've ever seen a team like this that is un-noticed by the street (see below).

This is just a heads-up. We are adding it to the Blockchain Stock Review Watchlist @ $0.25 and we will update both here and at the Blockchain Investor Wire website, which will hopefully be up and running (1st version) tomorrow.

What brought this to our attention was a private placement for a couple million from an investor (Carl Berg), who we assume could write bigger checks to favorite local charity. Assuming it's the same Carl Berg, he's one of the richest men in the US.

Caution: This is a 'Pre-Blockchain' idea meaning there is nothing we saw in any news releases or SEC filing which stated any intentions to use the blockchain - so we're just guessing.

Squirrely chart due to current illiquidity.



1 YEAR CHART

For now, read in disbelief (of course check the SEC filings to see we do not exaggerate). You probably don't want to tell two friends, do to the limited float.

We would imagine a reverse and uplisting when they qualify - the names are too big to be involved in something to remain in 'penny-status' for too long.

From a press release dated August 16th.

Google each name, we're not going to do everything for ya (and to save space on a heads-up).

Elected Patrick White as Chief Executive Officer. He was previously with Document Security (DSS) - which we lost on - nobody's perfect lol.

The new board of directors includes several new independent members:

Private investor Howard Goldberg, Silicon Valley investor Paul Klapper, Laurence Blickman, who is Senior Managing Director Institutional Investments at Cushman & Wakefield, Marshall Geller, who is a Senior Advisor to St. Cloud, a Los Angeles-based private investment firm. These new directors join Claudio Ballard, a US-IP patent monetization expert, and Larry Schafran, a noted specialist in mergers and acquisitions, who have agreed to remain on the board. Norman Gardner, founder of VerifyMe and former CEO, will remain as Chairman of the Board.

Then we saw Carl Berg who we assume was the (or one of) PP investors from a month earlier. Not for sure.

Carl Berg 13D filing. 11%

June certification filing. Blickman holding 42% of the then outstanding shares.

Looks like some billionaires club. Inquiring minds want to know!

Then added Keith Goldstein from American Banknote in September as COO. Pretty sure Keith doesn't want to work for a penny stock!

Then added Jay Cardwell as CFO in January.

So one has to ask, what the hell are all these people doing at a company with essentially zero in sales. Hmm. Do you even really need a CFO to count last quarters $37,000 in sales? Couldn't they just hire someone away part-time from their local H&R Block?

We think they're up to something and we'll report when we find out.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets a broad patent portfolio that includes patents in the field of authenticating products, people and financial transactions. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels & documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments. The company's digital technologies authenticate people and associated financial transactions by performing non-password multi-factor verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com. Interested Brand Owners & financial institutions should contact our sales team, phone: 585-736-9400 or email: info@verifyme.com.

Big picture disclaimer. All Crypto related ideas are currently subject to a Black Swan related event with regards to Tether. Please understand the risks by researching via Google using 'Tether Scam' or 'Bitfinex'ed' before committing risk capital.

Like with VC investing, invest only with money your sure to lose. Note how this is differently worded than 'can afford to lose.' In VC investing nine losers are often expected to be made up by one huge winner.