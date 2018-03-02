Kirk Spano's Friday Chat With Q&A

Each Friday I do a chat with Q&A for members of my investment letters. Given the volatility reappearing in markets today, I am opening it up to the public.

Please feel free to join us at 11am Central today via the Zoom platform.

Details:

https://zoom.us/j/992385645?pwd=jvu48r2gySY

Description:

Hi there, Kirk Spano is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://zoom.us/j/992385645?pwd=jvu48r2gySY

Password: MOSI

Sign-up and download the Zoom App for simpler access: https://zoom.us/





March Madness!!! During the month of March I am offering a rare free 2-week trial.

If you decide you would like to subscribe, you can get a discounted rate of only $1 per day.

That's only $365 per year, a steep discount off the regular $499 per year rate.

In this era of change and rising volatility, you will need a better approach to stock selection, as well as, ebb and flow trading.

Technology, currencies, aging demographics and evolving geopolitics all promise to change the investing environment in coming years.

Will you be stuck in a fake investment approach that locks you into subpar returns and higher risk, or take the path less traveled and beat the crowd rather than being part of it?

My Intelligent Asset Allocation and Core 4 Investing Method are both designed from ideas proffered by Peter Lynch, Warren Buffett and other great investors.

Join Margin of Safety Investing to beat the crowd.