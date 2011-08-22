Futures Trade Desk- Sit and Wait, Buy and Sell

Trade Desk Client Note



Global Futures Review

Sit and Wait, Buy and Sell

Gold is testing 1900, with 1904 and 1932 targets. Do not but at these levels; if you missed the last signals then sit and wait for a pull-back to buy.



For those who did not buy the recent pull-back signaled on gold from 1795 they will need to see 1848 and 1820 support areas tested.



Upside equity participation levels are pitiful, but as noted last week the move lower signaled from 1180 on S&P 500 cannot easily break 1120 support.



1110 and 1096 will be important areas of trade on S&P 500, with 1075 a major swing point. Things may get volatile here.



The dollar index refuses to break 73.90 support, and with Euro-zone inter-bank liquidity drying up USD lines of credit may support the buck.

The 74.55 and 74.90 areas are major swing points on the dollar index, which have created ugly near-term charts that reflect ugly global trade.



WTI oil trade is stuck in a brutal sideways channel with 85.95 and 88.40 as upside resistance, and 79.80 and 77.50 solid support.



Each major currency pair is creating distinctive technical reads, which reflect a fundamental outlook that changes literally every day.



EUR/USD is trading at the 100 and 50-day SMA areas around 1.4350, with 1.4550 resistance, and 1.4250 and 1.4090 main support.



CHF and JPY have contained their bullish moves against the dollar, and seem to have found fair value. Their moves reflect broken credit markets.



AUD and CAD are being pulled all over the near-term charts, but are still unable to break 200 day SMA areas at 1.0300 and 0.9800.



In general, traders are seeing opportunities to buy bullion on the dips, to sell equity indices on the breaks higher, intra-day trade the dollar, while ignoring crude oil.



Investors who did not heed the signals to short the S&P 500 or go to cash initially from 1295 are now committed to a long-term roller coaster ride.