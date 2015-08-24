Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Gilead Week Ending August 14th Script Numbers Reported By Symphony

|Includes: ABBV, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) week ending August 14th US only script numbers.

Script Numbers Current Week Previous Week
Harvoni TRx 8239 8686
Harvoni NRx 3535 3614
Harvoni/Sovaldi TRx 10162 10616
Harvoni/Sovaldi NRx 4272 4269

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) week ending August 14th US only script numbers.

Script Numbers Current Week Previous Week
Viekira Pak TRx 1005 994
Viekira Pak NRx 554 534

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.