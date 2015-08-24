Gilead Week Ending August 14th Script Numbers Reported By Symphony

Gilead week ending August 14th US only script numbers reported by Symphony.
Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) week ending August 14th US only script numbers.
|Script Numbers
|Current Week
|Previous Week
|Harvoni TRx
|8239
|8686
|Harvoni NRx
|3535
|3614
|Harvoni/Sovaldi TRx
|10162
|10616
|Harvoni/Sovaldi NRx
|4272
|4269
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) week ending August 14th US only script numbers.
|Script Numbers
|Current Week
|Previous Week
|Viekira Pak TRx
|1005
|994
|Viekira Pak NRx
|554
|534
Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.