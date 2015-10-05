Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Gilead Week Ending September 25th Script Numbers Reported By Symphony

|Includes: ABBV, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Gilead week ending September 25th US only script numbers reported by Symphony.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) week ending September 25th US only script numbers.

Script Numbers Current Week Previous Week
Harvoni TRx 7946 8227
Harvoni NRx 3413 3625
Harvoni/Sovaldi TRx 10167 10312
Harvoni/Sovaldi NRx 4335 4543

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) week ending September 25th US only script numbers.

Script Numbers Current Week Previous Week
Viekira Pak TRx 942 1099
Viekira Pak NRx 487 579

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.