Gilead Week Ending September 25th Script Numbers Reported By Symphony

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) week ending September 25th US only script numbers.
|Script Numbers
|Current Week
|Previous Week
|Harvoni TRx
|7946
|8227
|Harvoni NRx
|3413
|3625
|Harvoni/Sovaldi TRx
|10167
|10312
|Harvoni/Sovaldi NRx
|4335
|4543
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) week ending September 25th US only script numbers.
|Script Numbers
|Current Week
|Previous Week
|Viekira Pak TRx
|942
|1099
|Viekira Pak NRx
|487
|579
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.