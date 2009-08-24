Investing in Russia

Russia is pretty much one giant natural resources country - mostly extractive industries - oil, gs, alumina, nickel, diamonds, etc.



Despite Russia's huge natural wealth - there are many problems: Kleptocracy is a big one: the rules of the game are changed on the fly, contracts are not honored, punitive taxes are enacted.

The second is that many quasi-SOE's are poorly run (such as GAZPROM) and way overstaffed and milked to meet the state's needs. It is like a prized dairy cow that is riddled with parasites. The parasites sap the vitality of the cow and the cow no longer produces enough milk.

Thirdly, many of these "plump dairy cows" have been leveraged to the hilt. Sure, the former SOE may have 300,000,000 worth of oil/gas in the ground, but it has also taken out 300,000,000 worth of loans. These loans were utter nonsense:

Oil and gas are fairly cheap to extract and don't require tremendous amounts of capital. Pipelines are expensive, but they do not justify the loans taken out. Besides, most of the pipelines are paid for by the customers of the oil ang gas.





The justification for taking out these loans sounded very smart "we need to improve our infrastructure in order to extract more oil and gas." An analogy is when Americans took out loans of 450,000 on a 500,000 house. When the value of the house drops to 350,000 the house has negative equity and in essence is bankrupt.



In the end, it was a sham way to bleed equity out of the company.



Not all companies in Russia are kleptocracies. One has to examine the books very carefully and determine if the shareholders are being treated fairly.