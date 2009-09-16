The Good News

David Merkel said:(circa 9/2009)
- Credit spreads are below average in general.
- Energy prices have moderated, particularly for those who buy natural gas at spot rates.
- There is still very good foreign demand for Treasury auctions. Oh, Treasury yields are low.
- On the low/middle end of housing, where there are conforming mortgages, the market has come into equilibrium, where bargains are balancing out more foreclosures in the future. This may not apply in the really hot markets of 2005.
- Dividend decreases seem to have stopped.
- Corporate balance sheets seem to be more able to handle additional pressure.
- The insurance industry seems to be in very good shape, aside from that faker, AIG.