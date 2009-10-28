Screens by Jack Hough (Author Archive) 3 Stocks That Benefit From Cheap Dollars

To the short-sighted, the dollar’s decline over the past seven months is a panic. An index that tracks its value against those of six key currencies -- including the yen, euro and British pound -- has fallen from 89 to 75. To those with a slightly longer view, the decline is merely a return from a panic. The index jumped from 71 to 89 between March 2008 and March 2009, as financial markets deteriorated and the world hoarded U.S. Treasury bonds.

An even longer view shows the dollar is indeed in a humble state, if not quite a shattered one. The dollar index is based on a starting value of 100 and a starting point of March 1973, when the world’s major trading partners permitted their currencies to float freely against each other. (For index values prior to the euro’s introduction in 1999, predecessor currencies like the French franc, Dutch guilder and German mark are used.) Thus, the buck has been only slightly weaker and a lot stronger.