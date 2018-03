National Bankshares (NKSH) Looks Substantially Under-Valued In The Market Relative To Its Rival Banks, Using An Adjusted Stock Price/Book Value Approach, Taking Into Account Its Financial Ratios:

National Bankshares (NKSH) I believe to be substantially under-valued, based on its Stock Price/Book Value Ratio, when adjusted for its Return-on-Assets and Equity/Assets Ratios, relative to its competitors.

National Bankshares also looks to be under-valued, based on its Stock Price/Sales Ratio, adjusted for its Return-on-Assets and Equity/Assets Ratios, relative to its competitors.

Finally, National Bankshares is currently paying a Dividend Yield that is significantly higher than the average Dividend Yield for its rival banks, and the stock (NKSH), I believe is under-valued.