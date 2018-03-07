Updated Portfolio Summary

I thought that I would share my current portfolio with my followers. Maybe seeing this will give you some ideas. I will try to answer any questions that you may have.

The following table shows holdings by sector and includes the contributions to the total dividends. The total yield for the entire portfolio is 2.78%.

"% of portfolio" shows today's value of the stocks (or cash, CDs, bonds) as a percentage of the total portfolio value.

"Dividend % of portfolio" is the percentage of dividends generated by the sector.

"Relative dividend contribution" shows how the sector's dividends compare to the total.

For example, Consumer Discretionary comprises 11.8% of the total portfolio value, but only generates 7.6% of the total dividends, so it is generating dividends at a rate of 64.5% compared to the portfolio average. This may make more sense if you compare this to the high income portion of the portfolio (REITs, telecoms, and utilities).



Note that CELG and GOOGL do not pay dividends, but are high growth companies that I purchased at fair value. I generally like stocks to pay dividends, but will include non-dividend paying stocks that I believe can help with total return. My wife and I are in our early sixties and don't want to outlive our assets.



Companies by order of dollar value Basic Materials 0 0 0 Consumer Discretionary 11.8% 7.6% 64.5% DIS SBUX HD LOW NKE Consumer Staples 10.1% 10.9% 108.4% PEP PG HSY CL KHC Energy 5.4% 7.2% 132.6% KMI XOM CVX Financials 3.2% 2.5% 78.0% BAC TD Health Care 12.3% 10.3% 84.1% JNJ BDX PFE MDT GILD CELG Industrials 8.2% 6.9% 84.3% FDX UPS GE MMM Information Technology 12.7% 3.3% 26.3% AAPL GOOGL V MA REIT 11.5% 23.0% 200.9% VTR O SPG WELL DLR DOC Telecom Services 5.3% 9.5% 181.4% T VZ TU Utilities 8.2% 14.7% 179.9% SO D SCG WEC Fixed Income 4.5% 3.9% 88.2% Cash 7.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0%

Below is an update of the quality rating table that I use. If you are not familiar with this system, please read the blog entry where I explain this system: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/30009645-keithx/4906084-method-evaluate-investments-quality-using-s-and-p-credit-morningstar-moat-valueline-safety

Symbol Name Beta S&P credit M* Moat VL Safety Credit Moat Safety Total AAPL Apple 1.30 AA+ Narrow 2 2 1 2 5 BAC Bank of America 1.26 BBB+ Narrow 3 0 1 1 2 BDX Becton-Dickinson 1.06 BBB+ Narrow 1 0 1 3 4 CELG Celgene 1.4 BBB+ Narrow 3 0 1 1 2 CL Colgate-Palmolive 0.81 AA- Wide 1 2 3 3 8 CVX Chevron 1.23 AA- Narrow 1 2 1 3 6 D Dominion 0.29 BBB+ Wide 2 0 3 2 5 DIS Disney 1.42 A Wide 1 1 3 3 7 DLR Digital Realty 0.57 BBB nr 3 0 0 1 1 DOC Physicians Realty 0.57 nr nr nr 0 0 0 0 FDX FedEx 1.28 BBB Narrow 1 0 1 3 4 GE General Electric 1.22 A Wide 3 1 3 1 5 GILD Gilead 1.19 A Wide 3 1 3 1 5 GOOGL Alphabet 0.98 AA Wide 1 2 3 3 8 HD Home Depot 1.07 A Wide 1 1 3 3 7 HSY Hershey 0.38 A Wide 2 1 3 2 6 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 0.78 AAA Wide 1 3 3 3 9 KHC Kraft Heinz na BBB- Narrow 2 0 1 2 3 KMI Kinder Morgan 0.65 BBB- None 3 0 0 1 1 LOW Lowe's 1.07 A- Wide 2 1 3 2 6 MA MasterCard 1.19 A Wide 1 1 3 3 7 MDT Medtronic plc 0.82 A Wide 1 1 3 3 7 MMM 3M 1.02 AA- Wide 1 2 3 3 8 NKE Nike 0.61 AA- Wide 1 2 3 3 8 O Realty Income 0.31 BBB+ None 2 0 0 2 2 PEP PepsiCo 0.68 A+ Wide 1 1 3 3 7 PFE Pfizer 1.00 AA Wide 1 2 3 3 8 PG Procter & Gamble 0.68 AA- Wide 1 2 3 3 8 SBUX StarBucks 0.79 A Wide 1 1 3 3 7 SCG Scana 0.17 BBB Narrow 3 0 1 1 2 SO Southern 0.13 A- Narrow 2 1 1 2 4 SPG Simon Property 0.74 A none 2 1 0 2 3 T AT&T 0.49 BBB+ Narrow 1 0 1 3 4 TD Toronto Dominion 0.89 AA- Wide 2 2 3 2 7 TU Telus 0.74 BBB+ nr 2 0 nr 2 2 UPS UPS 0.88 A+ Wide 1 1 3 3 7 V Visa 0.96 A+ Wide 1 1 3 3 7 VTR Ventas Realty 0.13 BBB+ Narrow 3 0 1 1 2 VZ Verizon 0.57 BBB+ Narrow 1 0 1 3 4 WEC WEC Energy 0.13 A- Narrow 1 1 1 3 5 WELL Welltower 0.5 BBB+ Narrow 3 0 1 1 2 XOM ExxonMobil 0.81 AA+ Narrow 1 2 1 3 6

Some of you will notice that I have added Beta to the table. Beta is a measure of the volatility, or systematic risk, of a security or a portfolio in comparison to the market as a whole. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price moves with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security is theoretically less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price is theoretically more volatile than the market. Bonds are generally considered to have a negative beta since bond prices tend to go up when stock prices decline, but this has not been the case in the recent past.

