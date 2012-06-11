What Should You Do In A Bear Market?

The greatest worry for an investor in the stock market; a bear market. A bear market is by definition a 10% decline from its height over the past 6 months. Now this is what our market is currently facing as the DOW has over a 10% decline. Now since this is a great worry for investors they tend to pull out of the market, but if you think about this, it could actually help you in the long run. Also there is a trick to beating the bear market. But lets first start with the first part of the paragraph, how it will help you in the long run (like 5 years long term).

Now your probably saying, 'how in the world could a bear market actually help you?'. Well think about it, in a bear market prices are low, and eventually a bear market ends and turns back into a bull market. This put prices at a low and leaves room for growth. This allows for gains from a bear market. Now think about that, the thing that is going to hurt most people is going to help you if you use that strategy.

Next what investment can you possibly buy when a bear market is looming that could increase your portfolio through-out that bear market. Okay first I'm going to start broad, risky or stable investment? stable, and what stock investment is the most stable? value stocks. Okay so now you know to buy value stocks before a bear market, you also need to buy which market capitalization, large, medium, or small? Large cap stocks, because these stocks are not only stable because they are value but they give higher dividends. So from these investments you get a stable portfolio and high dividend rates.

So now think about if you buy the stable and large dividend large cap value stocks and then buy it during the bear market. You are, by using these ways to invest, giving yourself the best chance of increasing your portfolio value over the bear market, the time when you are suppose to losing money.