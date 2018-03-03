Latest Volatility Spike Means What?

VIX once again rose sharply higher and stock prices plunged from record levels. Is this a sign that the market will now head lower?

Rising interest rates and a renewed concern about inflation amid stronger commodity prices and rising wages may be what set off the burst of selling.

The S&P 500 Index just dropped from a intraday high of 2872 to a current reading of 2633, a drop of 8% in just seven trading days.

Since Thursday's close at 2820 on the S&P 500 index the market has plunged to below 2600 at one point - a drop of 8% in just three trading days.