Pricing Gold In The Real World

The price of gold has been (once again) permanently dragged below the minimum price necessary for the gold market to be sustainable.

As we see the price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver dragged lower once again in our Hostage Markets; a reality-check is badly needed - since we certainly get no reality from the Corporate media. However, while the mainstream media provides no "reality", it does provide consistency.

As any knowledgeable reader already knows; gold (and silver) is both a commodity and a "monetary metal" (i.e. real money). With respect to the perverse reporting of the Corporate media; the pattern has been unequivocal. Whenever it has some bearish fiction to distribute about the monetary fundamentals of gold; it treats gold as a monetary metal. And whenever it has some bearish fiction to distribute about the commodity fundamentals of the gold market; it treats gold as a commodity.

This relentless "heads I win/tails you lose" reporting is more than just biased and annoying. It is nonsensical. This point was made in a previous commentary, approximately a year and a half earlier. It revolved around a quote taken from the heart of precious metals propaganda: Basher Central - aka "Kitco News".

"$1,300 is not a sustainable gold price."

What makes this mainstream quote of particular significance is that at the time it was made, gold was trading at $1389.60 (as noted in the article itself). With most gold miners claiming "all in" production costs of between $1100 and $1250/oz; what motivated the assertion that $1,300/oz was (is) an unsustainable price in the gold market?

It's because contrary to the claims of the miners themselves; the "all in" cost of production they quote in their news releases/financial reports is not really the total cost of producing an ounce of gold. In the case of the senior gold miners (who produce the majority of the world's newly-mined gold); these bloated behemoths do little actual exploration for gold themselves.

Rather; they rely upon the junior "exploration" mining companies to find most of the world's significant deposits, and once these junior explorers find a large deposit (generally 5+ million ounces) these larger miners swoop in to buy these deposits, and often the junior miner, itself.

These significant "acquisition costs" are not factored into the supposed "all in" costs of production. But that is only part of the reason why the price of gold has to be significantly higher than these "all in" production costs, in order for the gold mining industry (and thus the gold market itself) to be sustainable.

In many industries; they can be sustained (indefinitely) by break-even prices for the good they produce. Shareholders may not be happy, but the companies do manage to stay in business. Not in the mining industry.

Because the mining industry produces a non-renewable resource; mining companies must produce a profit (and a significant profit) in order to have surplus funds to invest in finding new ore to replace what has already been mined. Without such significant profits; over the long term it's immaterial if gold is priced at a break-even level - because there will be no ore remaining for these miners to process.

Here it's important to pull out our dictionary, in order to introduce the drones of the Corporate media to a word with which they have no familiarity.

Un-sus-tain-able - (adjective) not able to be maintained at the current rate/level

When the Kitco talking-head previously acknowledged that $1,300/oz "is not a sustainable gold price"; what specifically did he mean was unsustainable? The gold market, itself. This brings us to the heart of the logical disconnect which separates the mainstream media from the real world.

Whenever any good/commodity is priced at an unsustainable level; there is only one Truth in that market: the price must rise. Otherwise (sooner or later) there will be no market. Through such under-pricing; demand will relentlessly exceed supply, and inventories will go to zero. That is the only "fundamental" of any relevance to such a market.

But with the price of gold below $1,200/oz (and falling); what drivel do we see from the mainstream mediatoday?

Gold Trades Near Four-Year Low as Dollar Strengthens

…"The prospect of firmer [interest] rates, coupled with our expectation for a stronger dollar, present significant headwinds for gold and are likely to skew risks to the downside," Barclay's Plc analysts including New York-based Suki Cooper said in a report today.

Put aside the fact that Western interest rates will never rise, because raising interest rates (and thus interest payments on debt) would quickly bankrupt our insolvent governments. Put aside that nothing can make the U.S. dollar "stronger", since it is already worthless, based upon three different metrics.

It's not a question of whether the previously cited pseudo-analysis is good or bad (or simply ludicrous) - it isirrelevant. It makes no sense to yammer on and on about what (supposedly) the price of gold "should" or "shouldn't" do, when we already know (by definition of the word "unsustainable") what the price of gold must do: rise.

There are two facets to this total disconnect with reality from the Corporate media. First, as with all markets; we never see anything in mainstream reporting except for short-term (supposed) "fundamentals". Not only are long-term fundamentals never discussed, they are never even acknowledged. It is only in such a fantasy-world - which has no long term - where we can (and do) see the drones exclusively yammering about where the price should supposedly go (today) rather than where the market itself must go (over the long term).

This brings us to the second, more fundamental aspect to this disconnect. In this fantasy-world (previously identified to readers as the Wonderland Matrix) where there is no "long term"; these pseudo-experts arenot "analyzing" the gold market. Rather, all they are analyzing is the price of (paper) gold.

More generally; we do not (NASDAQ:EVER) get actual market analysis in the drivel of the mainstream media in any sector. All we ever get is price analysis. Despite the fact that price is not a "fundamental" in any market; in the Wonderland Matrix, price is (supposedly) the only fundamental.

Over the short term, and even for a few years; the Corporate media can plausibly present its short-term, price tunnel-vision as "analysis" of whatever market it is pretending to cover. However, as a tautology; over the long term, such reporting must acknowledge those long-term fundamentals, or it is not "reporting" at all - merely propaganda.

It is for this reason that it is now entirely pointless to even acknowledge mainstream commentary about the precious metals sector. There is no point in observing that such reporting is always flawed, always biased, and usually completely incorrect, because it is all simply/completely irrelevant.

To those living in the real world; it is of absolutely no importance/relevance what these clueless drones think about the price of paper gold. We want to know what is happening in the gold market (and silver market), but these media drones don't even understand what a (NASDAQ:REAL) "market" is - let alone how to analyze one.

The price of gold has been (once again) permanently dragged below the minimum price necessary for the gold market to be sustainable, as it was throughout the 1990's and the early part of this century. The price of silver has never risen to a sustainable price, except for a tiny interval in 2010 - 11, far too brief a period to even begin to restore health/sanity to that sector.

The price of gold and silver must rise. The price of gold and silver will never be allowed to rise, as long as the same crime syndicate (the One Bank) retains its absolute choke-hold on all markets. Thus the gold and silver markets must implode, and given the massive (long term) supply-deficits in both markets, this must happen soon.

That one paragraph is a rebuttal to every piece of gold/silver reporting distributed by the mainstream media (past, present, and future), thus saving readers the need of even looking at any more of that nonsense. You're welcome.