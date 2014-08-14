New Issue Analysis: Priceline $1 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Coupon TBD 2019-09-01

If it's (fill in date), it must be time for another daredevil Priceline (PCLN) deal. The most recent previous deal, the 0.35%, has been a mainstay on our Hillside Ugly 20 list, especially as it falls in the 120/130 "death trap" zone.

That was some deal-a 35 basis point coupon and a 66% premium-and the stock had to rise well over 100 points (on the order of 15%) to pull the bonds above par. This deal is a shade less extreme but still ambitious, with coupon talk around 82.5 basis points and a 60% premium. Interest rates are roughly 50 basis points higher across the relevant portion of the curve than they were in May 2013 when the 0.35% came to market.

The new deal, needless to say, is not our cup of tea, but in a world of negative 2-year German rates, no price seems beyond the pale. Indeed, when Priceline pulled off its 1% up 50% deal back in 2012, the initial sticker shock was replaced by a somber recognition that the price fit market conditions. The subsequent deals, not quite so much.

Priceline is reserving $375 million of the proceeds to buy stock concurrent with the deal. Given the high premium and low delta, that appears to be enough to accommodate hedgers if the entire deal-including a green shoe-went to them. The balance of the proceeds, perhaps, can be thought of as going primarily to finance Priceline's recent investment (via a private convertible) in Ctrip, the Chinese online travel service.

Perhaps other big-cap companies that have been reluctant to tap the convertible market should study Priceline's experience as both issuer and buyer in recent years, noting in particular this newest deal.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.