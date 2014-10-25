Priceline Group, Inc. Is A Solid "Short"

Priceline Group Inc Shares Is A Solid "Short"

About:PCLN Includes:GOOG, GS

Summary

Strong dollar hurts Priceline Group's revenues and earnings.

Europe is on the verge of a recession - 60% of Priceline's revenues comes from Europe.

Ebola impacts airline bookings.

Google, Inc. is moving into online travel.

The Wall Street analysts are afraid to lower guidance and lag behind.

Ebola has now spread to New York City: A doctor who treated Ebola patients in Africa tested positive for Ebola in NYC on October 23rd, 2014. This is only one known case. How many unknown cases are there in New York City and in the US?

A strong dollar shows as negative impact on the earnings line for PCLN. On June 30th, 2014, 1 EUR bought $1.369. On October 23rd, 2014, 1 EUR buys $1.266. Since the end of the second quarter ending June 30th, EUR lost 7.52% of its value against USD. Goldman Sachs GSestimates EUR/USD parity by the end of 2017. Dollar's strength is likely to continue for a long time.

Besides strengthening USD against EUR, Europe is on the verge of a recession. European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds to pump more liquidity into the system. Priceline gets 60% of its revenues from Europe.

PCLN has performed well over the years. The Wall Street analysts therefore are afraid to turn negative on the stock.

American Airlines is the first major airline to announce "measureable impact" in bookings due to Ebola. Travelers many times make travel arrangements in advance and there is a penalty for cancelling airline tickets and hotel reservations. The impact of Ebola on bookings will therefore lag the actual Ebola case announcements. PCLN gets 60% of its revenues from Europe.

Ebola could turn out to be like "SARS". SARS negative effect on global tourism and especially on airline travels was significant. SARS negative impact on airline industry was worse than that of war.

PCLN is also going to face more competition going forward from GOOG, which has the resources to challenge PCLN.

I do not see continued upward momentum in the PCLN stock. The stock has decline 18% from its 52 week high price of $1378.96 to $1130.98 (10/23/14). It therefore has had a respectable correction. Given the forces going against it, I expect PCLN to decline further and recommend, "shorting" the stock.