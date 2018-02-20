Why The US Dollar Is Weakening?

The euro has emerged out as the strongest and more stable major currency in the world, gaining more than 17% against the USD since the start of 2017.

Overwhelming support to the US President Donald Trump’s election rhetoric of making America great again, tax cut plan as well as higher infrastructure spending led to believe that US dollar would strengthen significantly if he comes to the power. However since his entry to the White House, the economy has shown stronger recovery, Federal Reserve has shown a more authoritative plan of gradual interest rate hikes as well as shown path for two more hikes in 2018 and Trump has been able to successfully pass the tax reforms but the US dollar has still not shown any solid sign the strength.

In contrast to expectations, most of the other currencies have risen smartly against the US dollar except Philippines peso and Brazilian Lira. The US dollar Index (DXY) has fallen by almost 13% since the start of 2017 and many believe that the USD will weaken further. The euro has emerged out one of the strongest major currency against the USD, gaining more than 17% in last year, due to expectations of unwinding of European Central Bank’s (ECB) Quantitative Easing (QE) programme as well as monetary policy tightening across the region. With no major hurdle in policy implementation in ECB and among various nations in European Union, the future of euro is evidently bright compared to US’s ambivalent future. Additionally, favorable pro-European Union political developments such as election victories of Emmanuel Macron in France and Angela Merkel in Germany have also supported the euro.

The USD could not hold on the rally because of:

Donald Trump has miserably failed to implement the stiff trade policy as well as his rhetoric of swift governance backfired due to disagreement of democrats and republics on almost all the issues, impacting the belief of USD strength in future. Slow delivery of the promises made by Donald Trump during the election hurt the USD.

Recently, at the World Economic Forum 2017 gathering, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared US’s expectation of dollar, claiming that US remains pleased with a weaker dollar as it would help their exports. The claims made by the Treasury Secretary clearly hurt the sentiments as it can be interpreted that the USD has been kept down deliberately, leading to more weakness in the currency.

The change of leadership at the US Federal Reserve has also led to uncertainty in the currency as former head Janet Yellen’s inflation-fighting approach might get some change under new Chairman Jerome Powell.

Government shutdowns in January, indicating the failure of Trump administration of control the Senate and the US Congress, also hurt the USD.

The government spending in the USA is highly unlikely to increase significantly as promised by President Trump during elections due to high deficit level as well as failure of political agreement on budgetary allocations.

Due to protectionist approach of current US President Donald Trump and decreasing dependence on USD for global trade, various central banks have also considered holding non-dollar forex reserves, adding to pessimism over the future of USD as the leader currency.

Future of USD

The strength in the major currencies against the USD will continue if the current dynamics remains the same in the future. The unwinding of QE by ECB as well as the quantum of policy rate hikes in the European Union will further decide the path for the euro. The USD will remain in the pressure because of continues showdown among President Trump’s administration, democrats and republicans, additionally, Trump’s trade policies towards other nations will also impact the future course of USD.