RBA expects the GDP to pick up to at least 3% average for the next couple of years.

RBA firmly believed that their cautiously neutral stance of holding the interest rates at record low level has helped in bringing down the unemployment rate and kept inflation inside target band. The members have also indicated that further progess on these goals will continue under current policy with increase in inflation rate occurring gradually as economy’s improvement deepens. RBA also warned about weaker than expected growth in consumption, leading to decline in the household income growth might hinder the chance of steeper economic growth.

The RBA has not shown any indication of urgency to tighten the monetary policy structure. Currently, the market expects the policy rates to remain unchanged in 2018 and a smaller 25-50bps hike in 2019 due to nonthreatening inflation environment, fragile consumer and softening housing markets.