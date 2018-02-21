Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

What Is Happening In The World On February 21, 2018

A summary of major headlines around the globe that might impact the financial world today on February 21, 2018.

What happened in the US markets yesterday?

What is going on in the Asian markets today?

  1. On Tuesday, the major US equity markets fell to end the six-session winning streak, as shares of retailers fell on the back of disappointing results from Walmart.
  2. The Asian markets rose modestly in the first half on Wednesday on the back of strength in USD and decline in the oil prices as US oil production rose.
  3. Robert Mueller, the US Special Counsel, filed criminal charge against a lawyer for lying to investigators during the probe into possible collusion with Russia, increasing pressure on two former Trump campaign aides.
  4. North Korea canceled all the meetings with Mike Pence, the US Vice President, which were scheduled during the ongoing Winter Olympics
  5. The 2018 Presidents and Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey (based on response from 170 current and recent members of the Presidents & Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association) resulted that Donald Trump has the lowest rank among all presidents for Presidential Greatness.
  6. Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse’s loss narrowed to 2.126 billion Swiss francs in Q4 2017 from 2.619 billion francs in Q4 2016.
  7. 30 major South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges reported that the commission-related sales have surged ~88 times to 700 billion won in 2017 from 8 billion won in 2016.
  8. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority released guidelines to regulate the launch of Initial Coin Offerings (NYSE:ICO).
  9. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney termed bitcoin as the failed currency due to its instability but supported the technology behind the virtual currencies.
  10. Malaysian firm HelloGold won Sharia certificate for its gold-backed cryptocurrency GOLDX.
  11. Thailand's GDP grew 4% yoy in the Q4 2017, slower than 4.3% growth in Q3.
  12. Singapore intents to raise existing Goods and Services Tax from 7% to 9% during 2021-2025 to strengthen the city-state's fiscal footing to meet growing expenditure needs and to prepare for unforeseen events,
  13. Australia's wages grew 0.6% sequentially in Q4 2017, faster than the 0.5% growth in Q3. Year-on-year, wages grew 2.1% from 2% in the preceding period.
  14. Japan's all industry activity grew 0.5% month-on-month in December, following November's 1% increase as Industrial production advanced 2.9%, while construction activity shrank 0.4% and tertiary industry activity contracted 0.2% in December.
  15. Japan's manufacturing PMI fell to 54.0 in February from 54.8 in January as both output and new orders expanded at the slowest pace since October 2017.
  16. Germany's producer price inflation eased to a 13-month low in January to 2.1% in January from 2.3% in December.
  17. Australia's consumer confidence weakened for the second straight time during the week ended February 18, to 115.3 from 119.5 in the preceding week.

