What Is Happening In The World On February 21, 2018

- On Tuesday, the major US equity markets fell to end the six-session winning streak, as shares of retailers fell on the back of disappointing results from Walmart.
- The Asian markets rose modestly in the first half on Wednesday on the back of strength in USD and decline in the oil prices as US oil production rose.
- Robert Mueller, the US Special Counsel, filed criminal charge against a lawyer for lying to investigators during the probe into possible collusion with Russia, increasing pressure on two former Trump campaign aides.
- North Korea canceled all the meetings with Mike Pence, the US Vice President, which were scheduled during the ongoing Winter Olympics
- The 2018 Presidents and Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey (based on response from 170 current and recent members of the Presidents & Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association) resulted that Donald Trump has the lowest rank among all presidents for Presidential Greatness.
- Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse’s loss narrowed to 2.126 billion Swiss francs in Q4 2017 from 2.619 billion francs in Q4 2016.
- 30 major South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges reported that the commission-related sales have surged ~88 times to 700 billion won in 2017 from 8 billion won in 2016.
- The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority released guidelines to regulate the launch of Initial Coin Offerings (NYSE:ICO).
- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney termed bitcoin as the failed currency due to its instability but supported the technology behind the virtual currencies.
- Malaysian firm HelloGold won Sharia certificate for its gold-backed cryptocurrency GOLDX.
- Thailand's GDP grew 4% yoy in the Q4 2017, slower than 4.3% growth in Q3.
- Singapore intents to raise existing Goods and Services Tax from 7% to 9% during 2021-2025 to strengthen the city-state's fiscal footing to meet growing expenditure needs and to prepare for unforeseen events,
- Australia's wages grew 0.6% sequentially in Q4 2017, faster than the 0.5% growth in Q3. Year-on-year, wages grew 2.1% from 2% in the preceding period.
- Japan's all industry activity grew 0.5% month-on-month in December, following November's 1% increase as Industrial production advanced 2.9%, while construction activity shrank 0.4% and tertiary industry activity contracted 0.2% in December.
- Japan's manufacturing PMI fell to 54.0 in February from 54.8 in January as both output and new orders expanded at the slowest pace since October 2017.
- Germany's producer price inflation eased to a 13-month low in January to 2.1% in January from 2.3% in December.
- Australia's consumer confidence weakened for the second straight time during the week ended February 18, to 115.3 from 119.5 in the preceding week.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.