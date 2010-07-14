Beyond Due Diligence - A Guide for Business

By Anthony M. Freed



If your organization approaches due diligence as a measure of the minimum effort and expense required to satisfy conventional norms, your organization is woefully unprepared to navigate the complicated legal and security-related pitfalls of a rapidly changing electronic business landscape.

Quality due diligence is a systemic approach at every level of business activity for the sole purpose of mitigating overall enterprise risk, and should be the guiding principle in every endeavor.

Beyond Due Diligence (free PDF) is a reference and awareness guide for professional services providers, private equity investors, commercial lenders, industry senior management and Business Owners.

GTI Advisors has assembled a concise overview of the application of due diligence principles across the most dynamic characteristics of the modern business environment, including critical outsourcing precautions, corporate espionage vulnerabilities, staffing key positions, secure mobility practices, qualifying third-party vendors, information security issues like the emergence of “cloud” based managed services, and much more.

"The purpose of this reference guide is to assist private equity investors, start-up companies seeking investors, officers of established and growing companies, multi-sector senior management and professional services advisors to formulate planning strategies that will help mitigate risk, meet compliance, and better recognize potential threats. Several key areas of awareness will be discussed, and source references have been provided for further research into specific areas of interest."

Greg George has created a valuable guide with multiple resource references and punctuated by real world case study excerpts that should make every CxO take notice of how their own business-as-usual approach to due diligence is putting their enterprise at risk.

Greg says, "I work with a dedicated team of risk advisor's who read most every publication on global threat management and security out there, including articles and alerts published daily. We like to think of the references provided in this guide as the “editor’s choice” of quality research tools for business decision makers with limited time and a need to find the best resources at a glance."

This guide is also an important double-check for parties on either side of an equity proposition or venture capital deal, as well as an important instructional tool for employee awareness efforts that will increase corporate security and compliance.

"Future publications by GTI will include a series of articles and related materials authored by subject matter experts addressing topics such as due diligence practices, internal policies, legal considerations, and evolving threats, both global and domestic. In the true spirit of making informed decisions, our materials are built around our case histories asked for regularly when invited to speaking events that encompass a wide spectrum of challenges faced by multiple industries."

Beyond Due Diligence (free PDF) is a must-read synopsis for executives across multiple industries, and presents the essentials of due diligence best practices in straightforward language that is highly actionable.

