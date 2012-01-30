Market 30% Undervalued According To Bloomberg

Jan. 30, 2012 2:28 PM ET
In an article appearing on both the Bloomberg website (see below for the link) and phone app (which is where I saw it and which is an excellent app, FYI), the authors make the case that the market hasn't been this underpriced since the Nixon administration. Citing earnings & historical valuation metrics, the authors state that the S&P is 30% undervalued at its current level (1718 is the target level).

Another bullish factor is the extreme pessism pervading the investing atmosphere. In a quote from the article: "After two significant bear markets, the flash crash and the lost decade, many have simply said, 'No mas,'" Howard Ward, who helps oversee $35 billion at Gamco Investors Inc. in Rye, New York, said in an e-mail on Jan. 24. "Of course, bull markets have a history of climbing a wall of worry. And it is happening again."

Comparing current P/E levels with historical ones, many companies are extremely undervalued. In particular, the article cites Cigna's (NYSE:CI) current P/E as 8.1 compared with its historical P/E of 24.4 even as profits have risen over 16% on average for the past two years. Again quoting the article: "The U.S. environment looks quite good both economically and in terms of earnings," Hayes Miller, who helps oversee about $46 billion as the Boston-based head of asset allocation in North America at Baring Asset Management Inc., said in a Jan. 25 phone interview. "It's going to be a long clean-up, but we do expect markets to be up this year."

If the professionals are going long, shouldn't you be, too?

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

