Blue Plate Specials* - February 16

Breaking Out to New Highs: AAP, ...

Breaking Out to New Highs on Lower Volume: AWI, ...

New Lows: AMRS, ...

Breaking Out: COG, ...

Breaking Out on Lower Volume: EBR.B , ...

Breaking down: BBW, ...

Speculative Leaders: SLP , ...

Low-priced Leaders: BODY, ...

Darlings of the Day (long pix>$30): CFX, ...

Hot!: Paper (IP, ...

Moving up: Auto components (GEOY, ...

Moving down: Healthcare providers, ...

Sector Highs: Consumer staples (XLP, ...

Commodity Lows: Coffee (NYSEARCA:JO) , ...

Currency Breakdowns: Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) , ...

Bond & Income Fund Highs: Bond (BHK 5.7%), ...

M&A: AEA being acquired for $10.50 per share in cash, ...

Want to get the complete list? Check out the Subscriber Services at StockMarketCookBook.com. In addition to the *Blue Plate Specials* you'll also get: