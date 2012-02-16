*Blue Plate Specials* - February 16
Portfolio Strategy, Long/Short Equity, Special Situations
Contributor Since 2008
Breaking Out to New Highs: AAP, ...
Breaking Out to New Highs on Lower Volume: AWI, ...
New Lows: AMRS, ...
Breaking Out: COG, ...
Breaking Out on Lower Volume: EBR.B , ...
Breaking down: BBW, ...
Speculative Leaders: SLP , ...
Low-priced Leaders: BODY, ...
Darlings of the Day (long pix>$30): CFX, ...
Hot!: Paper (IP, ...
Moving up: Auto components (GEOY, ...
Moving down: Healthcare providers, ...
Sector Highs: Consumer staples (XLP, ...
Commodity Lows: Coffee (NYSEARCA:JO) , ...
Currency Breakdowns: Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) , ...
Bond & Income Fund Highs: Bond (BHK 5.7%), ...
M&A: AEA being acquired for $10.50 per share in cash, ...
