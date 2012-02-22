*Blue Plate Specials* Sampler - February 22
Portfolio Strategy, Long/Short Equity, Special Situations
Contributor Since 2008
Breaking Out to New Highs: BAA, ...
Breaking Out to New Highs on Lower Volume: CLB, ...
New Lows: CARB, ...
Breaking Out: ANW, ...
Breaking down: ALK, ...
Speculative Leaders: NZERF (also on the Power Movers list) , ...
Low-priced Leaders: SNPS, ...
Darlings of the Day (long pix>$30): ASPS, ...
Moving up: Oil & gas drillers, ...
Moving down: Homebuilders, ...
Sector Breakdowns: Transports (BATS:IYT), ...
Commodity Breakouts: Oil services (NYSEARCA:PXJ) , ...
Commodity Breakdowns: Cotton (NYSEARCA:BAL) , ...
Country Breakouts: Latin America (NYSEARCA:LATM) , ...
Want to get the complete list? Check out the Subscriber Services at StockMarketCookBook.com. In addition to the *Blue Plate Specials* you'll also get:
- the current Market Mood Dial
- Subscriber-only stock recommendations and strategy tips including Stock of the Day, Dogs of the Day, & Power Movers
- the latest List of Channeling Stocks (over 50) along with a free strategy recipe
- an extensive of Earnings Upgrades (over 150) along with a free strategy recipe
- an Archive of the most recent daily *Blue Plate Specials*
- A database of the most compelling analyst upgrades that make great candidates for long strategies
- A step-by-step user manual in an easy-to-read format with timely examples