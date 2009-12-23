*Blue Plate Specials* - Dec. 23
Dec. 23, 2009 1:04 PM ET
Daily picks, pans, and market notes from StockMarketCookBook.com:
**NOTE**: This is a holiday-shortened *Blue Plate Special*--The extended list will return Jan. 4
Sector Highs: Pharma (NYSEARCA:PJP), IT (NYSEARCA:VGT), Internet Arch. (NYSE:IAH)
Bond Highs: Junk (HYG, HYT, CYE)
On the Move: Coal (PCX is a stock play; KOL & PKOL are ETFs)
Currency Notes: US $ (NYSEARCA:UUP) barely hanging onto $23 support
Santa Claus is comin' to town!: SPX & Nasdaq at new 14 month highs; bullish internals; DTX holding 414 support; VIX still < 20
