28 Firms Going Ex-Dividend Next Week, Led By Campbell Soup And Potash Corp.

There are several well known large cap stocks going ex-dividend next week including Campbell Soup Co., Aetna, AbbVie, Abbott, Yum! Brands, and one Top 100 Dividend Stocks: Potash Corp.

Ex-dividend dates are important to dividend investors because one must own a stock on its ex-dividend date in order to be eligible to receive its next dividend. Any stock ranked by our team as a Top 100 Dividend Stock is tagged.

Company Name Symbol Div. Yield Curr. Price Ex. Div. Date Record Date Pay Date Market Cap Campbell Soup Co. CPB 2.30% 60.93 1/9/2017 1/11/2017 1/30/2017 18.64 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA 4.83% 6.95 1/9/2017 1/11/2017 1/30/2017 45.67 POT 2.13% 18.76 1/10/2017 1/12/2017 2/2/2017 15.42