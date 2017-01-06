28 Firms Going Ex-Dividend Next Week, Led By Campbell Soup And Potash Corp.

There are several well known large cap stocks going ex-dividend next week including Campbell Soup Co., Aetna, AbbVie, Abbott, Yum! Brands, and one Top 100 Dividend Stocks: Potash Corp.
Ex-dividend dates are important to dividend investors because one must own a stock on its ex-dividend date in order to be eligible to receive its next dividend. Any stock ranked by our team as a Top 100 Dividend Stock is tagged.
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Div. Yield
|Curr. Price
|Ex. Div. Date
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Market Cap
|Campbell Soup Co.
|CPB
|2.30%
|60.93
|1/9/2017
|1/11/2017
|1/30/2017
|18.64
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
|BBVA
|4.83%
|6.95
|1/9/2017
|1/11/2017
|1/30/2017
|45.67
|Potash Corp
|POT
|2.13%
|18.76
|1/10/2017
|1/12/2017
|2/2/2017
|15.42
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.