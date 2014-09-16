Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Worth $3.780.3 Million By 2020

The "Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutics Market - (Pipeline Forecast & Market Forecast in G8 Countries) (2010 - 2020)" analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

Browse 50 market data tables and 28 figures spread through 157 pages and in-depth TOC on"Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutics Market - (Pipeline Forecast & Market Forecast in G8 Countries) (2011 - 2020)"

This report studies the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market, with forecast to 2020.

The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market has experienced stagnant growth in the past few years. The increasing incidence rate of acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia and upcoming innovative therapies are the major factors that further propel the growth of this market. However, the high costs of therapies as well as the adverse events associated with therapies are factors that inhibit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

According to the WHO, acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia is expected to be more widespread in the developed countries and higher socioeconomic groups, such as North America and the European countries due to genetic factors. Other causes like environmental factors and exposure to high doses of radiation are also the causative factors of all the types of acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia.

The U.S. has the largest market in 2013 with a market share of approximately 55% to 60% of the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market in G8 countries, followed by Germany and Italy.

Major players in the market include ERYTECH Pharma (France), Talon Therapeutic, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.) GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), and Genzyme Corporation (U.S.).

