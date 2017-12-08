TOP Ships Inc.  Equity Issuance Likely Complete.  For Now.

TOPS had $8.8 million of share issuance remaining under the current $25 million shelf as of November 22nd.

During the 11 trading days since November 22nd, more than 110 million shares have traded. TOPS issued $8.8 million of common over the six day trading period ending November 22nd.

TOPS therefore has likely completed its current equity offering. It has also likely closed its funding gap for the vessels under construction.