A Commercial Real Estate Boom Creates Jobs And Sparks Economic Growth On Many Levels

Real estate, not one region is equal to another, so I want to dive into commercial real estate, this is a topic that I can talk about for hours and hours but I'm not going to do that today but I do want to touch on what's going on out there. There is a resurgence of development and its not specific to New York City or Miami, its global, there are a number of condo developers looking to build the next luxury tower for the jet setters and billionaires of the world while others are in motion that are solely focused on building rental units while yet another group are looking to build true commercial projects that create jobs.

I think that the later is what I am most passionate about and that's because it doesn't matter how many condo or rental developments you build if jobs are not created then where is the growth?, its not there.

This is what has impacted the growth of the United States over the years as we moved from being a manufacturing country to a service country, with the service not being that great it has hindered our growth as a whole. So when true commercial developments are slated to be developed anywhere, whether it be New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, anywhere in the USA, it's a plus for our economy.

Especially as tax incentives usually follow in line with these new developments allowing for major companies to take advantage of these incentives thus creating jobs on a larger scale.

If you have the jobs in an area then you have residents, if you have residents then you will need housing and this is what helps the residential developers to flourish. So we need more commercial developments that will create jobs, period the end. They will not only create construction jobs but also be attractive to companies in potentially relocating to a certain area, this relocation does a lot for a town or city as it can spark an attraction for more companies to relocate or develop offices in that town or city. Everything trickles down if done the right way.

I know that there are a multitude of residential agents that are barking right now but unless you can provide concrete facts that show developing more luxury residential buildings add to the economy of a town or city above developing commercial properties to attract major corporations thus creating more jobs then you have to look at the bigger picture. The more jobs Then the more people The more people the more they will need housing, The more local spending and the beat goes on. That is the boom that a residential agent or broker wants not a slow down to a big halt.

Part of what is sparking growth in these residential developments are private equity, yes indeed, we are not going to get into it today but there are a number of private equity firms that are able to offer foreign investors something pretty special, in the USA its called an SB-5 and it actually goes by other codes in other countries but it gives an investor the ability to gain citizenship through such investments. This is a hot topic that we hope to be touching on next week on "Money Never Sleeps" as this is not specific to the real estate industry but it impacts the film and entertainment industries as well. It's pretty interesting and kinda scary at the same time but it's alive and well.

When you see these big investments into, even a luxury residential unit, and it's by a foreign investor chances are it's not just about the investment but all the perks that come along with it as long as that foreign investor is aligned with a broker worth their salt and knows the path to take.

Anyhow we will be bringing an expert in that arena on the radio show so that we can tackle the facts on SB-5 and its actual impact, good and bad.

On the stock front I really don't think that homebuilders such as Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) , KB Home (NYSE:KBH), PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) or LGI Homes (OTC:LGHI) will be in continued growth mode unless jobs are created to allow the millennials to afford them. With mortgage rates at all time lows, something that will probably not last through 2015, but one would think that more young people would be willing and able to purchase a home.

That is the furthest thing from the truth or reality.

More and more young people either recent grads entering the workforce or even those that have been in the workforce for a while, they are doing one of two things, living at home with their parents or renting. Some of them are so bogged down in debt from schooling that it's become increasingly difficult to get their head above water.

So that is part of the problem, a problem that University administrators or U.S. officials need to figure out and fix. The other issue is the lack of jobs with true growth, yes there are jobs out there but these grads are looking for a career not just a job. So creating these opportunities is what comes from making doing business in the United States attractive, but there has to be momentum beyond Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) setting up shop and locking down tech talent.

Manufacturing needs to come back to the forefront in my opinion, make it attractive to build automobiles in the USA again give General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Ford (NYSE:F) the incentives they need to do just that. The US Government did bail out at least one of them very heavily right? Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is doing it so why is it a far stretch, it shouldn't be.

Give tax breaks to the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to manufacture here, build facilities and grow in the USA, so much more can be done beyond this.

Doing any of this will create viable career geared jobs, get America really working again, increasing the amount of first time home buyers hitting the market and breeding prosperity on a larger scale.

As always never take the opinion or views from one source as the only view, do your due diligence when seeking to invest and consult with your financial advisor.

Remember that anyone that has any questions in regards to my articles, stocks I mention or commercial real estate they can feel free to contact me on here, Twitter @louisvelazquez or via the ucwmagazine.com website, I will get back to you as soon as I can.

Louis Velazquez

Host- "Money Never Sleeps" Radio Show

www.louisvelazquez.com

www.twitter.com/louisvelazquez

www.ucwmagazine.com/moneyneversleeps