Is Fitbit Spending Their Hopes Away?

If you were simply to look at the numbers, Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) might seem like a great investment to many. The company has a low valuation, and earnings are currently forecasted to grow in the next fiscal year. Furthermore, analysts trumpeted from the high heavens about Fitbit's phenomenal Christmas sales. But it is not past quarters investors are worried about, but the future of the company which has failed to innovate.

Fitbit's latest product releases have been simply dumbfounding. One would think, after raising significant funds from their IPO and a secondary offering, the millions of dollars spent by Fitbit in research and development would yield something for investors to get excited about. A short time ago, Fitbit was able to differentiate themselves from competitors by providing the ability to read one's heart rate on their devices. Months pass, and suddenly a heart rate monitor on wearable technology is commonplace for activity trackers. So certainly Fitbit's two latest releases must offer new innovative features to once again differentiate the company from the hordes of brands jumping into compete in the same space.

Wrong. First off, Fitbit released the $200 Blaze which understandably investors were unhappy with. Fitbit took current high end features and put it on a new watch. And with the recently announced $130 Fitbit Alta, Fitbit took current middle-priced model features and added a large screen. Yes, both watches look sleeker than previous models but consumers want more than that. Fitbit does not have the power of Apple and the iPhone. Apple can more or less make minimal innovations and design changes to their phones and consumers will buy it. Fitbit does not have that luxury. The wearable fitness tracker market is flooded with players who are constantly looking to get an edge over competitors and new features is the path to success.

As Fitbit continues to saturate their market they need to drive customers to upgrade. Obviously new features would help, but a bigger issue remains for Fitbit. Returning customers is the holy grail of marketing, and according to market studies around a third of Fitbit's user abandon their product in the first six months. Fitbit must market their product to new consumers to replace those who have already tried and failed using their product. This abandonment cycle is an issue as the company continues to burn through more potential users.

A class action lawsuit regarding Fitbit's heart rate monitor further complicates the company's troubles. An accurate heart rate reading is essential for many people, and findings proving Fitbit's product does not live up to their claims could hurt the young brand. Though Fitbit's Flex model (no heart rate tracking) was one of the best performing in a recent study regarding fitness tracker accuracy, the statistics were still inaccurate by over 15%. Consumers who invest for accurate statistics of their workout and daily life could certainly be turned off by inaccuracy in both heart rate and exercise statistics.

Though I have cited many negatives for the company going forward, a bull case certainly remains. Many investors like to compare Fitbit to GoPro, but GoPro's saturated action camera market is opposite of the market for wearable fitness trackers which is projected to keep growing. Fitbit is a first mover in the market, and if consumer continue to see them as the best option sales should continue to grow. In a TIME interview CEO James Park noted that he couldn't talk about specifics of future products, but that new releases will include "things people are going to be interested in in the future" such as "blood pressure, or stress, or more stats about their athletic performance". It is certainly possible the Fitbit is investing in these ideas and investors just need to have patience and trust that the brand is innovating behind closed doors which is very tough to do with a young company.

A secondary offering which divested investors current shares has yet to show its worth. Until Fitbit is able to show their ability to innovate by releasing important new features on their devices, investors who are not looking to take on significant risk should stay clear.