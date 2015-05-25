5.25.2015 - Puerto Rico/Argentina/ Beer Market Share Worldwide

Markets are closed today and open tomorrow for a 4 day week.

Puerto Rico

- If the island were a state, it's debt would the third highest behind New York and California

- Total debt according the Bloomberg Businessweek is at $72 billion.

- Its economy has been shrinking since 2006 and population has shrunk 110k people in the last 3 years.

- John Paulson is bullish on the territory saying it can "develop into the Singapore of the Caribbean" if the deep water port capitalizes on the correct ways to attract the new deep draft ships coming through the Panama Canal

Argentina

- Argentina has offered to pay 25% of its bond default on $95 billion in debt from 2001. Bondholders have rejected this offer.

- Argentina has claims of $11 billion with interest from Cuba and $18 billion from Paraguay on a $6 billion loan from a hydroelectric dam in 1983

- These are seen as desperation moves

Other interesting tidbits

- Top 4 beers worldwide by market share

1) Snow (China) 5.4% market share

2) Tsingtao (China) 2.8% market share

3) Bud Light 2.5% market share

4) Budweiser 2.3% market share