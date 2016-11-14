Alix Resources, A Gem Buried In Mexico

Could see market re-evaluation with positive assay results from Jackpot and Lacorne properties.

Company Profile

Alix Resources Ltd. (OTCQB:ARXRF, CVE:AIX) is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture with a focus on lithium exploration. At the time this article was written, it had a market cap under 5M$ and over 50M shares outstanding. The company currently has a portfolio of 4 geographically diverse mining properties: Electra (Sonora, Mexico), Jackpot (Ontario, Canada), Crosslake (Manitoba, Canada) and Preissaic Lacorne (Quebec, Canada).

Management, Directors and Technical Advisors

Michael B. England President & Director Christopher Ecclestone CEO & Director Mining Strategist and Principal at Hallgarten & Company John Masters Director, CFO, Corporate Secretary Dr. Michel Boily, M.Sc, Ph.D, P.Geo Director Geologist with 30+ years of experience Tracy Weslosky Director Founder & CEO of InvestorIntel Corp. Robert Schafer Technical Advisor Founder and Principal of Eagle Resources Management LLC Gerald Rayner, P.Eng. Technical Advisor Independent technical consultant with 40+ years of experience David Lajack, B.S., Central Michigan University Technical Advisor Consultant

Description of Exploration assets

Electra

The Electra lithium project is located in Sonora, Mexico neighboring the Bacanora Minerals Ltd (OTC:BCRMF, CVE:BCN) and Rare Earths Minerals (REMMY) jointly-owned project. Electra is comprised of a total of 22,625 hectares with demonstrated presence of lithium-bearing clay deposits on both concessions. Clay-based deposits are often considered inferior to pegmatite and brine assets due to their high recovery costs.

Recent Assay Results

Date Samples Results Concession 2016-10-20 35 Low: 235 ppm, Average: 625 ppm High: 1,190 ppm Agua Fria 2016-10-11 5 Low: 347 ppm, Average: 706 ppm High : 1,000 ppm Agua Fria 2016-06-30 42 Average: 167 ppm High: 2 Tecolote

Concentration values above 500 ppm are considered "High" grade while results under 150 ppm are usually considered uneconomical. In this case, needless to say that the assays in Agua Fria are promising and demonstrate that further drilling should be done to confirm the resource base.

While Alix doesn't have resources estimates for the Electra project, BCN/REM, its neighbor, holds a N43-101 indicated and inferred estimates of 4,460Kt and 2,740Kt LCE, respectively (Li grade of 3,200 ppm).

According to the PFS done by BCN, the Sonora project consists of the construction of an open-mine pit and a processing plant for the first 2 years, followed by the construction of another plant to ramp up initial production of 17,500t LCE to 35,000t annually.

Initial operating costs are estimated at 3,125$/t which is very high compared to brine (~1500$/t) and hard rock projects (~2,500$/t). The expensive costs are due to the roasting extraction methods commonly used for clay-based deposits. Operating costs of 3,000$/t and above makes very little economical sense in a pricing environment of ~7,000$/t Li2CO3.

Alix Resources entered a joint-venture agreement with Lithium Australia NL on November 2015 regarding the development of its Electra property.

Phase 1 LIT to earn 25% interest The issue of 500,000 Fully paid ordinary LIT shares to Alix (following LIT shareholder approval due to no placement capacity, EGM to be held within 60 days of this term sheet) The issue of 500,000 Partly paid LIT contributing shares paid to A$0.0001 each (A$0.2499 unpaid) to Alix (following LIT shareholder approval due to no placement capacity, EGM to be held within 60 days of this term sheet) Expenditure of A$150,000, spent entirely on phase one work. Alix to be the operator LIT to subscribe for CAD$100,000 private placement in Alix Resources at CAD$0.05 per share and a 1 for 1 attaching CAD$0.075 one year warrant. Phase 2 LIT may earn a 49% interest The issue of 1,000,000 Fully paid ordinary LIT shares to Alix The issue of 1,000,000 Partly paid LIT contributing shares paid to A$0.0001 each (A$0.2499 unpaid) to Alix Expenditure of a further A$400,000 within 12 months of signing. Alix - LIT combined board to agree on scope of work, LIT to have deciding vote. Phase 3 LIT may earn a 65% interest The issue of 1,500,000 Fully paid ordinary LIT shares to Alix Expenditure of a further A$1,500,000 within 24 months of signing. Alix - LIT to manage all work program facets. Cash Payment of A$250,000

Furthermore, the final agreement comprise the following statement :

"Also included in the definitive agreement is the right for AIX to be granted a 10% interest in any novel lithium extraction technologies ("LET") used or developed in relation to the Project properties (Tecolote and Tule Concessions) and/or the Sonora Project currently owned by Bacanora Minerals Ltd. and REM, whether patented or not patented."

Lithium Australia NL developed a proprietary lithium extracting process for silicate-based deposit (spodumene, clay, jadarite and micas) referred as SiLeach™ . This process takes roasting out of the equation instead exposing the mineral to an aqueous solution, effectively lowering production cash costs similar to brine projects while maintaining a quicker path to the final product. I am of the opinion that BCN/REM will eventually need to acquire that technology as it could bring tremendous savings to its production process. SiLeach™ has not been commercialized yet but results have been so far promising.

The flow charts for the first pilot plant are being prepared as we speak and altering the production process would certainly pushback day 1 production. That being said, BCN intends to build a second plant two years after the first one to ramp up production. The company hopes to lower its costs by scaling up capacity, implementing the SiLeach™ technology on its second facility would further that goal

Jackpot

The Jackpot property is located in Thunderbay, Ontario. It is essentially a spodumene-bearing granitic pegmatite deposit. It has an historical resource (Non NI43-101 compliant) of 2Mt @ 1.09 Li2O estimated in 1956 by Ontario Lithium Company Limited. Alix Resources completed a sampling program in june 2016 that returned values of 0.85%, 2.08%, 1.02%, 2.01% and 2.82% Li2O. Concentrations above 2.0% are considered as high grade and are much more efficiently processed.

Furthermore, the company announced on July 19th, 2016 that it received drill permits and that additional work would be done shortly on the property with the intention to produce a NI43-101 resource estimate. Such estimates are the basis of any pre-feasibility study and are considered as important milestones for an exploration company.

Cross Lake

The Cross Lake property is located in Northern Manitoba, Canada and is comprised of 5,040 hectares. Alix Resources has not announced any drilling on the property since its acquisition on August 25th, 2016.

Preissac Lacorne

The Preissac Lacorne property is located in Quebec, Canada close to the former Quebec Lithium Mine and is comprised of 6,292 hectares. This property is located 40 KM Northeast of Val d'Or, an important mining hub in Quebec. So far two drilling campaigns have been executed:

Date Samples Values 26-07-2016 12 Low: 0.01% High: 2.86% 20-09-2016 7 Low: 0.28% High: 1.33%

Alix's closest neighbor in the region, RB Energy, has been bought for an undisclosed amount by Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co, a Chinese company with over 3.9 billion USD equivalent in total assets. Before declaring bankruptcy, RB Energy's Canada Lithium property reported measured and indicated resources of 29.3 Mt grading 1.19% Li2O and 20.9 Mt of inferred resources grading 1.15% Li2O, respectively.

Further drilling has been announced on November 3rd, 2016.

Conclusion

At its current market value, Alix Resources is my top pick amongst micro-cap junior explorers focused on lithium. I believe that the Lithium Australia NL's story will materialize and SiLeach™ will prove to be a game changer in the lithium extraction game. AIX will benefit from any success derived from LIT's experimentations with clay-based material, not only for the market valuation of the Electra project itself but also on a going forward basis as it owns 10% of a potential technology.

I don't see a path for Alix Resources to reach producer status in the foreseeable future. Although I believe it can significantly appreciate with additional partnership agreements and resource definition.