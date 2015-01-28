Expedia And Priceline's Mobile Application Releases

With the popularity of mobile applications on the rise, mobile bookings are considered as the future of travel. The widely applicable use of phones has started to stretch toward the market for travel bookings and Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Priceline (NASDAQ: PCLN) have hopped on to the bandwagon by launching their own mobile apps for the luxury of travelers. Expedia announced two new traveler specific products while Priceline's booking.com travel platform announced a new instant booking feature to be available on phones as well. Both competitors have tried to differentiate their products through innovations and have a tantalizing 2015 coming up. Both companies are set to officially launch their new products on a larger scale in this year. In terms of how these companies fared in 2014, Expedia Inc's shares grew 30% over the course of the year 2014 while Priceline's shares showed a 10% drop. Although it is important to note that Priceline's shares are trading at a much higher level of $1038 as compared to Expedia Inc's share prices of $87. However, it can be observed that Expedia showed better growth in the year 2014.

Expedia Inc's new release and future outlook

Expedia Inc has capitalized on its real time data platform in order to facilitate the release of two new products Real Time Feedback and Sell Tonight. Through the products, Expedia aims to make use of mobile technology for better communication between hoteliers and travelers while allowing travelers a greater degree of flexibility in making their reservations. Expedia has continued to make considerable investments towards enhancing its travel technology and aims to establish its footing in the online booking market particularly against major competitor Priceline. Expedia's use of the real time data platform will allow the company to cut down costs and maintain operational efficiency. The company has made further steps toward establishing its presence in the market by acquiring online travel agency Travelocity for $280 million. The Travelocity acquisition is expected to generate positive synergies which will boost top lines as well as bottom lines. Using the constant growth dividend discount model taking into account the average growth rates of dividends over the last 4 years, I calculate an estimated price of $77 for Expedia's stock, indicating a downside potential of 8%. It is important to note that Expedia Inc. has a higher PE ratio than Priceline.

Priceline's new release and future outlook

Priceline aimed at the market for spontaneous travelers through the launch of Booking Now from its booking.com platform. Booking Now will allow Priceline to cater to the market for spontaneous or sudden travelers. Spontaneous plans have become a rising trend especially for youngsters and it would be lucrative to cater to that particular aspect of the travel market. The product will also further facilitate the use of mobile technology for travel bookings as mobile bookings account for more than half of urgent reservations. Priceline's financial performances over the course of the previous year have been impressive but the company has, and continues to face headwinds owing to the strengthening of the dollar against other currencies in general. The Euro, in particular has weakened against the Dollar and since Europe makes up a significant proportion of Priceline's international travel market, they will be acing higher costs owing to the weakened Euro in comparison to the Dollar and revenues will fall for Priceline as European customers might opt for lower cost bookings. 2015 migh be a challenging yea for Priceline as a result. The company has continued organic growth for the year but exchange rate headwinds are set to intensify as Quantitative easing in Europe combined with rising interest rates in the US are likely to strengthen the dollar more. Priceline tends to lead the market growth and grow higher in proportion. Taking into account returns to equity of a whopping 27% and a risk free rate of 0.25% I calculate a beta of 1.75 for Priceline's stock, which is aggressive in nature, as compared to Expedia which has a beta of less than 1. According to analysts, the stock is undervalued with a 6% upside potential.

Conclusion

The year 2015 is set to be one of fierce competition especially among the market for online bookings. The trends are in favor of the market as travel bookings are expected to rise 20% for the coming year, however, both companies might lose out on the European market owing to exchange rate headwinds. Priceline and Expedia Inc. have both beefed up their portfolios in order to maximize their market share in the market for travel bookings in particular.

Priceline is currently trading at a discount from its fair value, but has a lower PE ratio as compared to Expedia Inc. The company's stock is also aggressive and presents a greater degree of downside risk as compared to Expedia Inc, who has a lower beta than Priceline but a higher PE ratio. Expedia Inc will hedges investors to a certain extent against any downsides while providing considerable upside potential in the form of a high PE ratio and higher cost efficiency which arises from the use of its Real Time Data platform. Priceline is trading at very high levels but has a considerable downside owing to exchange rate headwinds and a higher beta, making it a less worthwhile investment prospect as compared to Expedia Inc.