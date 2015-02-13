Priceline To Continue Growth As It Eyes Orbitz

The Priceline Group (PCLN) is due to release its fourth quarter results later this month and, even though the travel and technology company has seen outstanding financial results in recent quarters, there are a number of factors that seem to be playing with the stock price.

For a company that reported a 33% rise in revenues last quarter to $2.099 billion, along with a 27.5% increase in net income to $1.062 billion, the company stock has slipped by nearly 15% over the past 52-weeks. Earnings growth in the company is not a new phenomenon as Priceline has been recording consistent growth over the last several years. In a recent survey conducted by the Norwalk, Connecticut based company it seems like it expects to continue the strong growth it has enjoyed over the past few years. The survey concludes that last-minute trips have become the more favored form of trip for the New Year, especially amongst younger customers. According to the report these young travelers are far more likely to spend a good amount for their spur-of-the-moment vacations, and couple that with the fact that economists expect the US economy to ramp up its recovery in 2015 and you have a recipe for strong revenue growth. Another major factor influencing growth, according to the company, is an increasing use of mobile technology to reserve tickets and book rooms as consumer reliance and comfort with cellular technology expands day by day. This in-turn also has the opportunity to further speed up last-minute trip making by consumers who are now even more inclined to keep checking for last-minute travel deals with their cell phones in their immediate vicinity.

The online travel agency (OTA) industry has recently been abuzz with the news that Orbitz Worldwide is up for sale yet again. Orbitz has remained an influential company in the OTA industry; however it seriously lags behind its rivals, namely Expedia and Priceline. Expedia currently boasts more than 40% of the total US market share followed by Pricleline, which generates 16% of the US OTA market. Up till recently it was more of an open secret that Orbitz was for sale; however the company reportedly approached Goldman Sachs for overlooking its sale which helped the process become more formal. The official news was well received by investors who have helped the stock climb to a better position of $9.13 per share, giving the Chicago based company a market value of approximately $1.1 billion. How this plays out for Priceline is that it could prove to be the necessary push it needs to become a more level competitor with Expedia as Orbitz controls about 21% of the market share. A takeover by Priceline could be a serious possibility.

There are two factors playing against Priceline from this potential acquisition. Firstly, Orbitz historically has a troubled operational past where the company failed to perform at a satisfactory level due to a lack of direction. If Priceline does buy Orbitz, there is a good chance the stock market might react adversely. Secondly, Priceline needs to be more aware of the fact that there are other companies who could benefit more from the deal by gaining more traction in the US markets and would thus be in the lead of this acquisition, such as Amazon.

Either way, the company seems to be headed towards solid growth this quarter and should beat the fourth quarter guidance EPS of $9.75 most likely breach the $10 earnings per share mark with its latest release. Priceline has a lot of extra cash in, approximately $5 billion as compared to $1.28 billion in the third quarter last year, and is in a very suitable position to take over Orbitz. The outcome of an Orbitz takeover cannot be said for certain, but either way it will have a considerable impact on the stock price. Growth will continue to aid the company's income statement and should help revenues go up to around $1.8 billion in the upcoming quarter. With the OTA industry growing at a rapid and consistent pace investing in Priceline does not seem like a bad idea at all.