Ahead Of The Curve: Thursday August 8, 2013

Thursday's Market moving events will be watched closely as the earnings season winds down. Employment numbers will also give investors clues in terms of gauging when Fed tapering would take place. The Market has been selling off on concerns that the Fed might start tapering QE as early as September, but last time it did the that decline was followed by aggressive buying. The information below can help everyone stay ahead of the curve.

Economic Data:

Initial Claims @ 8:30 ET (Est. 340K)

Continuing Claims @ 8:30 ET ( Est. 2975K)

Natural Gas Inventories @ 10:30 ET

Notable Events on Thursday:

Goldman Sachs Conference

Bank of Japan Press Conference @ 1:00 ET

China Trade Data @ 1:00 ET

Obama to meet with Greek PM @ 7:00 ET

30 Year Treasury Bond Auction @ 1:00 ET

Reporting Earnings Thursday:

*Disclosure: This information has already been disseminated to clients of Stock Traders Daily and they may or may not have reacted to it already.